Michelle Obama shared her biggest worries about the 2024 election in a podcast episode that came out on Monday, January 8. Michelle Obama said she was “terrified” of what might happen in November and that it was one of the things that made it hard for her to sleep at night. “What’s going to happen in this next election? I’m terrified about what could possibly happen because our leaders matter. Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit, it affects us in ways sometimes I think people take for granted,” Michelle told Jay Shetty on his podcast “On Purpose.” Her words echoed US President Joe Biden’s message that this year’s election was crucial for the future of democracy. US Presidential Election 2024: Joe Biden to Set Up Poll Fight With Donald Trump Saying 'Democracy at Stake'.

