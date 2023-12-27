In a significant ruling, the Michigan supreme court rejected an attempt to remove former US president Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot. This means, Donald Trump is set to stay on the 2024 presidential primary ballot in Michigan. The Michigan ruling contrasts with the decision by the Colorado apex court that banned Donald Trump from the primary ballot in Colorado due to his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot. US Presidential Election 2024: Vivek Ramaswamy Rules Out Joining Donald Trump Cabinet if Former President Retake White House From Joe Biden in 2024.

Michigan Supreme Court Rejects Bid To Remove Donald Trump From 2024 Ballot:

