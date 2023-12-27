A road accident in the US claimed the lives of five individuals from Andhra Pradesh, who are being identified as relatives of Mummidivaram YCP MLA Ponnada Satish. The victims, residents of Amalapuram in Andhra Pradesh, lost their lives in a head-on collision on Texas Highway 67 at the FM 1234 intersection. The accident occurred, resulting in six fatalities, and has prompted the closure of Highway 67. Local authorities, including the Texas Department of Public Safety, are actively investigating the incident. US Road Accident Video: Truck Driver Crashes Into Multiple Cars in Arlington, Later Hijacks Ambulance; Many Injured.

Andhra Pradesh MLA's Relatives Among Victims in Texas Road Accident

