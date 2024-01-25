In Provo, Utah, a 17-year-old boy is facing charges for allegedly taping fish to multiple ATMs and even a police car, documenting the incidents on Instagram. Reportedly, the teen, responsible for about a dozen fish-taping occurrences between August and October, was charged with two misdemeanour counts of causing property damage in December. Authorities suspect the fish-taping was meant for innocent fun, but cleanup costs prompted the charges. The case was closed after the teen was referred to juvenile court, and officials remain uncertain about the source of the fish. 94-Year-Old Utah Man Does Waterskiing On Air Chair in an Attempt to Make Guinness World Record (Watch Video).

