Illinois mass shooting suspect, who allegedly killed eight people in the United States, has reportedly killed himself. The news was confirmed by the police, who said that the suspect in the Illinois mass shooting killed himself after being found near Natalia, Texas. The suspect had reportedly shot nine people and killed eight others in a mass shooting in Joliet, Illinois. Illinois Shooting: Nine Shot, Eight Killed After Unidentified Man Goes on Shooting Spree at Multiple Locations in US; Suspect at Large.

Illinois Mass Shooting Suspect Kills Himself

BREAKING: Illinois mass shooting suspect, who killed eight people, has killed himself. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)