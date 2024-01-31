A 33-year-old man in US’s Pennsylvania, identified as Justin Mohn, was arrested after allegedly posting a gruesome video on YouTube, in which he was seen holding up his father’s severed head. The video has since been removed from the platform. The incident came to light when police responded to a death report at a residence in Middletown Township just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the decapitated body of a man in the upstairs bathroom of a home located on the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive. In the now-deleted video, Mohn referred to his father as a “traitor” and expressed satisfaction over his death. He also revealed that his father was a longtime federal employee and launched a tirade against the federal government and what he termed as “far-left woke mobs.” Following the incident, investigators traced his father’s vehicle to Fort Indiantown Gap, leading to Mohn’s arrest. US Shocker: Indian Student Hammered to Death by Homeless, Drug Addict Man in Georgia.

Man Kills Father in Pennsylvania

BREAKING: Pennsylvania man in custody after beheading his father who was a federal employee and calling for revolution against the 'Biden regime' and the 'army of illegal immigrants' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)