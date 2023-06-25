In an unfortunate incident that took place in the United States, a worker was allegedly killed after he was ingested into a Delta Air Lines A319 engine. The incident took place at San Antonio International Airport after the worker was reportedly sucked into a jet engine of Delta Airlines. According to a report in the New York Post, the Delta flight which had arrived from Los Angeles had only one engine running at the time of the incident. Speaking about the incident, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said, "Delta Flight 1111 was taxying to the gate, with one engine on at that time, and a worker was ingested into that engine at 10:25 pm." US: Baggage Handler at Alabama Facility Dies After Being ‘Sucked’ Into Plane Engine in Horrifying Mishap.

Worker Ingested By Delta Jet Engine At San Antonio Airport

Airport worker killed after being ingested into a Delta Air Lines A319 engine at San Antonio International Airport. pic.twitter.com/rAFpOzDLWy — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 25, 2023

