The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that it shot down a Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile and three Iranian Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in the Gulf of Aden. The interception marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict in the region. The Houthi rebels have been known to use such weaponry in their operations, and this interception potentially prevented a major incident. The CENTCOM has not released further details about the operation. The interception underscores the heightened tensions in the Gulf of Aden and the continued vigilance of the US forces in the region. Houthis Fire Anti-Ship Cruise Missile Toward Red Sea, Shot Down by USS Gravely.

Tensions in Gulf of Aden

Houthi Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile and Iranian UAVs shot down in Gulf of Aden: US Central Command (CENTCOM) pic.twitter.com/wj6V5u7q8t — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

