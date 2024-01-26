While it investigates allegations that 12 UNRWA staff members participated in Hamas's terror attack on Israel on October 7, the United States is temporarily stopping additional financing to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, "The United States is extremely troubled by the allegations." The United States is examining "the steps the United Nations is taking to address them," Miller continued. Miller said on Friday, January 26, that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken talked with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on January 25 "to emphasise the necessity of a thorough and swift investigation of this matter." ‘Israel Will Continue to Defend Itself Against Hamas’: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Statement on Decision Made by International Court of Justice.

US Suspends Funding of UN Agency for Palestine Refugees

BREAKING: US suspends UN agency funding after allegation over employees’ Oct 7 involvement READ: https://t.co/d4u00e20zJ pic.twitter.com/N0eYtelWt1 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 26, 2024

