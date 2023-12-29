A university in US’s Wisconsin fired its chancellor for producing as well as appearing in pornographic videos along with his wife. The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents, which oversees UW-Madison, UW-La Crosse and 11 other regional campuses, voted unanimously during a hastily convened closed meeting Wednesday evening to fire Joe Gow. Gow said that he never took the name of UW-La Crosse or talked about his role at the university in the videos and the sacking has violated his free speech rights. US: Democratic Staffer Who Allegedly Filmed Gay Porn Video Inside Hearing Room 'No Longer Employed' at Capitol, Says Senator Ben Cardin's Office .

University Chancellor Fired

