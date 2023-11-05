The entrance of the White House (the official residence of the US President) has reportedly been smeared with red paint with protesters pushing the gate amid the massive 'Free Palestine' March organised across Washington, DC in the United States on Saturday, November 4. Tens of thousands of Americans demonstrated in favour of Palestinians in the streets of Washington, DC. Following many hours of talks at a downtown square, demonstrators marched to the White House, chanting "Guilty!" as they went. Thousands more demonstrators, many travelling from out of state, some from as far away as Georgia and Massachusetts, arrived in the city on buses. Pro-Gaza Protester Throws Rats Into Birmingham McDonald's, Shouts 'Free Palestine' Amid Conflict Between Israel and Hamas (Watch Video).

White House Entrance Smeared With Red Paint Amid ‘Free Palestine’ March in Washington, DC

BREAKING - White House entrance has been smeared with red paint and protesters are pushing on the gate amid 'Free Palestine' march pic.twitter.com/z3q2nxNAMi — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 5, 2023

NEW 🚨 Timelapse of 'Free Palestine’ march in Washington, DCpic.twitter.com/rPZGpYbjYF — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 4, 2023

