In a shocking incident on Sunday, February 11, at a Houston megachurch, a transgender woman identified as Genesse Moreno, previously known as Jeffrey Moreno, opened fire while shouting "Free Palestine." The shooter, wearing a long trench coat, entered the church accompanied by a young boy believed to be around five years old before initiating the attack. Moreno was carrying a rifle with "Free Palestine" written on it. Local police officers present at the scene responded swiftly, fatally shooting Moreno to neutralise the threat. Texas Shooting: Four People Killed, Two Police Officers Injured After Unidentified Man Goes on Shooting Spree From San Antonio to Austin; Suspect Arrested.

Shooter Identified

Houston Megachurch Attacker

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)