In a shocking incident on Sunday, February 11, at a Houston megachurch, a transgender woman identified as Genesse Moreno, previously known as Jeffrey Moreno, opened fire while shouting "Free Palestine." The shooter, wearing a long trench coat, entered the church accompanied by a young boy believed to be around five years old before initiating the attack. Moreno was carrying a rifle with "Free Palestine" written on it. Local police officers present at the scene responded swiftly, fatally shooting Moreno to neutralise the threat. Texas Shooting: Four People Killed, Two Police Officers Injured After Unidentified Man Goes on Shooting Spree From San Antonio to Austin; Suspect Arrested.

Shooter Identified

BREAKING: Lakewood Church shooter has been identified as Genesse Moreno and identified as "Jeffrey" pic.twitter.com/xMQ96MBKYZ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 12, 2024

Shooter at Lakewood Church in Houston identified as Genesse Moreno, also known as Jeffrey. "Free Palestine" was written on the rifle pic.twitter.com/9NZRmE2pDg — BNO News (@BNONews) February 12, 2024

Houston Megachurch Attacker

BREAKING: Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) Lakewood Church Shooter Identified as Transgender Individual, Known as "Jeffrey," Legal Name Genesse Moreno. In a statement yesterday, Osteen wrote, "Our community is devastated by today’s events and grateful for the swift actions of law… pic.twitter.com/nnWNHUcMvN — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 12, 2024

🚨MORE TRANS TERRORISM⬇️ It’s been revealed that the shooter that terrorized the Osteen church in Houston was a woman claiming to be transgender using the name Jeffrey Escalante but actually having the real name Genessa Ivonne Moreno. Even more disturbing is that this woman… pic.twitter.com/vAwQqXOBbp — Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@toughtalkty) February 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)