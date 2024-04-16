An old video of a US woman tourist has gone viral on social media, wherein she, allegedly high on weed, started a commotion at the Sangster International Airport in Jamaica. Reportedly, the woman stripped naked and engaged in a physical confrontation with her friend. She also engaged in physical confrontations with the police and airport personnel who tried to subdue her. US Shocker: Woman Charged With Fourth-Degree Criminal Conduct for Allegedly Having Sex With Minor Boys After Fight With Husband in Colorado.

US Woman Strips Naked at Jamaica Airport

Woman Engages in Physical Confrontation With Security

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)