A 7.7 magnitude earthquake in the far Pacific created small tsunami waves in Vanuatu. Video on social media shows small waves in Pacific Ocean after 7.7 quake struck southeast of Loyalty Islands. A tsunami threat has been issued for Vanuatu, Fiji and New Caledonia. The National Disaster Management Office is advising people over the Vanuatu group to take appropriate action and precautionary measures. Vanuatu Tsunami Warning Issued After 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits East of New Caledonia in Pacific Ocean (Watch Video).

Vanuatu Tsunami Videos

📼VIDEO: Small tsunamis in Vanuatu, Pacific Ocean after 7.7 earthquake pic.twitter.com/kyjYePIaI5 — Breaking News (@NewsJunkieBreak) May 19, 2023

Our Vanuatu correspondent Hilaire Bule says the people of Mistry Island on Aneityum reported that they have experienced a mini tsunami. "Just about 10 minutes ago (4.30pm NZ Time) we received this video from Mistry Island where a cruise ship is currently anchored," he said. pic.twitter.com/bFDsAW6WSg — RNZ Pacific (@RNZPacific) May 19, 2023

