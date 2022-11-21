Terrifying moments were caught on camera inside a medical clinic in Buffalo, New York. A man with an AR-15 assault rifle storms in and the clinic's security guard springs into action, pouncing on the gunman. The guard tackled and restrained the armed man until other officers arrived. The short clip of the encounter, which was captured on CCTV camera, has gone viral on social media. The guard is being praised for taking heroic actions in a confrontation with an armed man. Video: Wild Police Chase in US Caught on Live TV; Driver Carjacks Truck After Leading Pursuit in Two Other Vehicles, Crashes Into Gas Station.

Unarmed Security Guard Tackles Man With Assault Rifle:

