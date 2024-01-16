Vivek Ramaswamy has reportedly dropped himself out of the Republican presidential race. As per news agency BNO News, Vivek Ramaswamy has endorsed former US President Donald Trump for president after dropping himself out of the race. The development comes after he witnessed a disappointing finish in Iowa's leadoff caucuses. After suspending his 2024 Republican presidential campaign, Vivek Ramaswamy endorsed his rival, former President Donald Trump. Vivek Ramaswamy Announces He's Suspending His Presidential Bid After a Disappointing Finish in Iowa.

Vivek Ramaswamy Drops Out of Republican Presidential Race

BREAKING: Vivek Ramaswamy drops out of Republican presidential race — BNO News (@BNONews) January 16, 2024

Vivek Ramaswamy Endorses Donald Trump

Vivek Ramaswamy endorses Donald Trump for president after dropping out of race — BNO News (@BNONews) January 16, 2024

