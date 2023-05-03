Russia on Wednesday accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight and trying to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin. A video of the drone attack on the Kremlin has also gone viral on social media. Disclosing details about the alleged drone attack on Russia, Kremlin said that two Ukrainian drones attacked Kremlin overnight. The Russian authorities also said that its military shot down the two drones with no victims or material damage to the Kremlin. Moscow also alleged that the drone attack by Ukraine was a terrorist attack and an attempt on President Putin's life. Russia also said that it reserves the right to respond to the alleged drone attack when and how it sees fit. Vladimir Putin Survived Assassination Attempt? Russia Says It Foiled Alleged Drone Attack on Kremlin by Ukraine; Calls It 'Terrorist Act'.

Ukrainian Drones Attacked Kremlin Overnight

KREMLIN DRONE ATTACK - Russia says two Ukrainian drones attacked Kremlin overnight - Drones downed with no victims or material damage to the Kremlin - Moscow says it was a terrorist attack and attempt on Putin's life - Russia says it reserves right to respond when and how it… pic.twitter.com/loZA6c3Fvd — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 3, 2023

