Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, December 18, urged traditionally male professions to employ more women to reduce major labour shortages exacerbated by thousands of soldiers being called up to fight in Ukraine. According to a report in the Insider Paper, for years now, Russia has been suffering from a shrinking labour force due to persistent low birth rates, which has been further aggravated by the conflict in Ukraine. "Girls represent a huge reserve for Russia. In sectors where they are not yet working, they need to exploit their potential to the fullest," Putin said. He also praised women who were studying to join the Air Force. An Emboldened, Confident Vladimir Putin Says There Will Be No Peace in Ukraine Until Russia’s Goals Are Met.

Girls Are Russia's Labour Force 'Reserve'

Putin on Monday urged traditionally male professions to employ more women, to reduce major labour shortages exacerbated by thousands of soldiers being called up to fight in Ukraine. https://t.co/PfeX0On2zw — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)