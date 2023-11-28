A volcano on Japan's Iwo Jima Island erupted again, sending ash and volcanic material soaring up in the sky. A video of the volcanic eruption has surfaced on social media. Previously, the volcano's eruption on Iwo Jima Island was witnessed on November 9 when an unnamed undersea volcano, located about 1 kilometre off the southern coast of Iwo Jima, which Japan calls Ioto, started its latest eruptions. Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 Jolts Honshu.

Volcano Eruption in Japan

WATCH 🌋 Huge volcanic eruption on Japan's Iwo Jima Island pic.twitter.com/U4WuDfDZi5 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 28, 2023

Volcano Eruption in Japan Video

Mount Niijima on Iwo Jima Island in southern Japan continues its explosive eruption, resulting in the gradual expansion of the newly formed island as volcanic material accumulates on the northern side of the crater. 📹 Japanese Coast Guard pic.twitter.com/hHf9S5Si7F — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) November 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)