A new volcanic fissure has opened in Iceland, causing lava to flow towards the town of Grindavík. The eruption, which began on January 14, has led to the evacuation of residents for the second time in recent months. Despite efforts to build barriers to redirect the lava flow, the defenses have been breached. The Icelandic Meteorological Office has reported that the lava is within a few hundred meters of the town. While no lives are currently in danger, there are concerns about potential infrastructure damage. The incident has attracted widespread attention, with video of the eruption circulating on social media which shows fountains of molten rock and smoke spewing from fissures in the ground across a wide area very close to the town of Grindavik. Iceland Volcano Erupts Weeks After Thousands Evacuated From Grindavik Town on Reykjanes Peninsula (Watch Videos) .

Lava Moving Towards Town in Iceland

BREAKING: Lava moving towards town in Iceland after new fissure opens pic.twitter.com/jFTh7WHnEi — BNO News (@BNONews) January 14, 2024

