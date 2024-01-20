Walmart has announced plans to increase the annual average salary and bonus for US store managers starting February 1. The move will raise the average salary for store managers to USD 128,000 per year from USD 117,000, with an annual bonus potentially reaching 200 per cent of the base salary. The company emphasises its commitment to investing in front-line hourly associates, projecting average hourly pay to exceed USD 18, up from USD 17.50 last year. This decision follows a broader trend of Walmart's efforts to retain employees, aligning hourly starting pay and restructuring bonuses. The move comes amid strong retail sales growth and a tight labour market in the US. Walmart Stops Advertising on X: Retail Giant Joins List of Big Firms Who Pulled Ads From Elon Musk’s X.

Walmart Salary Hike

