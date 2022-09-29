Meteorologist Jim Cantore was nearly blown away by strong winds while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was reporting from ground zero at Florida to document the storm’s arrival when he was blown backward as a tree branch shot across the street, hit him in the leg and knocked him over. The winds were so strong that Cantore grabbed a street sign for balance while another one was blown down behind him. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Watch Viral Video:

WATCH: Weatherman Jim Cantore is nearly blown away while reporting on Hurricane Ian pic.twitter.com/BKV90AFhxG — BNO News (@BNONews) September 28, 2022

