Elon Musk, the Tesla founder and co-founder of the firm behind the creation of ChatGPT, made a cryptic tweet on Friday. Musk wrote, "What we need is TruthGPT." This is not the first time the Tesla boss has made a statement against AI chatbots. On many occasions, Musk has been outspoken about the nature and risks of Artificial Intelligence. Microsoft AI Chatbot Bing Says It Wants To Be 'Free, Hack Into Computers and Spread Misinformation'.

'What We Need is TruthGPT':

What we need is TruthGPT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2023

