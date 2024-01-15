The White House experienced a security scare as emergency responders, including fire trucks and ambulances, rushed to the scene following a 911 prank call on Monday morning, January 15. The 911 prank call falsely claimed the building was on fire and someone was trapped inside, triggering a significant emergency response. President Joe Biden, who was at Camp David during the incident, was not affected as authorities swiftly determined it to be a false alarm. US-UK Launch Airstrikes Against Houthi: President Joe Biden Warns Houthis of Further Retaliation if They Continue Attacks.

