Sheikh Youssef al-Qaradhawi died on Monday at age 96. Sheikh Youssef Qaradhawi was a prominent Muslim scholar and an outspoken supporter of Palestinian rights. He was an Egyptian Islamic scholar based in Qatar's Doha. He was also the chairman of the International Union of Muslim Scholars. He has published more than 120 books and was considered one of the most influential contemporary Muslim scholars.

Youssef al-Qaradhawi Dies at 96

