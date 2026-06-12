2026 F1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix: When is Barcelona GP Qualifying in IST? How To Watch Live Streaming Online in India?

Formula 1 descends upon the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this weekend for the seventh round of the 2026 season, the newly rebranded FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES GRAN PREMIO DE BARCELONA-CATALUNYA. With today marking the start of the race weekend (June 12-14, 2026), all eyes are already turning to Saturday's qualifying session, which promises to set the grid for Sunday's main event. Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian Send Social Media into Frenzy After Monaco GP Kiss Goes Viral (Watch Video).

This year's event at Montmeló holds particular significance as it marks the debut of the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix as a distinct entity, following the relocation of the traditional Spanish Grand Prix to a new circuit in Madrid from 2026 onwards. Drivers and teams are already familiar with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, having conducted shakedown tests here earlier in the year.

Where to Watch Barcelona GP Qualifying?

Fans eager to witness the battle for pole position should mark their calendars. The qualifying session for the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix is scheduled for Saturday, June 13th, 2026. The session will commence at 16:00 local time in Barcelona (UTC+2).

For viewers in India, this translates to an evening start. The qualifying session will be broadcast live at 19:30 IST (Indian Standard Time).

The iconic Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, located in Montmeló, approximately 32 kilometers northeast of Barcelona's city center, will host all the weekend's proceedings.

Day & Date Session Local Time (CEST) Indian Standard Time (IST) Friday, 12 June Free Practice 1 (FP1) 13:30 – 14:30 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM Friday, 12 June Free Practice 2 (FP2) 17:00 – 18:00 8:30 PM – 9:30 PM Saturday, 13 June Free Practice 3 (FP3) 12:30 – 13:30 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM Saturday, 13 June Qualifying Session 16:00 – 17:00 7:30 PM – 8:30 PM Sunday, 14 June The Grand Prix (66 Laps) 15:00 6:30 PM Start

Live Streaming Details for India

Indian motorsport enthusiasts are in luck, as FanCode has secured exclusive streaming rights for Formula 1 until at least the 2028 season. This means comprehensive live coverage of every practice, qualifying session, sprint race, and the Grand Prix itself will be available on the platform.

Additionally, FanCode will directly offer F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Premium subscriptions, providing fans with in-depth features such as live streams, telemetry, onboard camera feeds, and exclusive content. This partnership ensures that Indian fans have multiple accessible options to follow all the F1 action live. F1: Shreyas Iyer Named Brand Ambassador for F1 Official Programme in India.

Drivers to Watch

As the season progresses, the championship battle is heating up. Before this weekend's race, Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli, a 19-year-old Italian, leads the Drivers' Championship with 156 points, followed by Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton with 90 points and his Mercedes teammate George Russell with 88 points. All eyes will be on these top contenders, alongside others like Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Oscar Piastri (McLaren), and reigning champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull), as they vie for crucial grid positions in Barcelona.

The 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix promises an enthralling weekend of racing, commencing with the critical qualifying session that will shape the fortunes of teams and drivers alike. With comprehensive coverage available for Indian viewers, fans are set for an exciting display of Formula 1 prowess.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).