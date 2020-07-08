Chris Jericho, who is currently wrestling for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) took a dig over WWE in his recent Tweet. The AEW star takes scathing jibe over Seth Rollins vs Rey Mysterio 'Eye For an Eye' match which will take place at Extreme Rules 2020. WWE in its recently-concluded episode of Monday Night Raw announced this match for 'Horror Show at Extreme Rules' pay per view which will take place on July 19, 2020. Chris Jericho went on to comment on this match to remind fans that match with this headline already took place in WWE earlier this year. WWE Raw Results and Highlights, July 6, 2020: Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio Defeat Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy in Tag Team Match, Asuka Emerges Victorious Over Bayley in 'Champion vs Champion' Contest (View Pics)

Chris Jericho in his post included the graphic for AEW's 'Eye For An Eye' match between Santana and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, which took place during the February 12 Dynamite episode on TNT. The AEW wrestler captioned the graphic with 'Eye for an eye match? You're welcome.... #AEWDynamite 2/12/20'. AEW President Tony Khan also reacted to Chris Jericho's tweet with a funny GIF. Let us take a look at Jericho's tweet below.

Chris Jericho Comments For 'Eye For an Eye Match'

Tony Khan Reaction to Jericho's Tweet

WWE has confirmed the stipulation for 'Eye For An Eye' match where the match can be only be won after damaging the eyeball of the opponent. The AEW match between Moxley and Santana were wearing eye patches due to recent injury angles in the storyline, however, did not have anything related to hurting anyone's eyeball.

