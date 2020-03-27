Australia to Host FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in 2022

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: Twitter @AsianGames2018)

Mies, March 27: Australia will host the Women's Basketball World Cup in 2022, FIBA, the world governing body for basketball, has announced.

Australia and Russia were the two finalists bidding to host the competition. FIBA's Central Board took the decision via video conference on Thursday after having both candidates submit their bids and each give presentations. This will be the second time that Australia will host Women's Basketball World Cup, having done so in 1994.

Sydney will host the event over 10 days in September and October 2022. The tournament will be played across two venues, both of which are located in Sydney Olympic Park. 144 players from 12 international teams will participate in 38 games.

Hamane Niang, President of FIBA, said: "We look forward to the biggest women's event in basketball taking place in Sydney, and also the 12-month qualification period that will take place to be among the 12 teams playing in Australia."

Andreas Zagklis, FIBA Secretary General, said: "This is a tremendous opportunity for the city of Sydney to both promote and take women's basketball to the next level."

"We witnessed many successes at the last World Cup, and I am sure that in 2022 we will see even more. We are looking forward to a fruitful cooperation over the next two years in planning for this pinnacle event."