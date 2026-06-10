Prakash Padukone Birthday Special: Celebrating India's Badminton Legend A He Turns 71

Today, June 10, 2026, marks the 71st birthday of one of India's most celebrated sports figures, Prakash Padukone. The badminton legend, born in Bangalore, India, achieved numerous firsts for the nation in the sport, leaving an indelible mark on its history. Padukone's career is a testament to his exceptional skill, grace, and pioneering spirit, which saw him dominate both national and international circuits. David Miller Birthday Special: A Look at South African Finisher's Career As He Turns 37.

A Trailblazing Career

Padukone's journey to stardom began early. He won his first national senior championship in 1971 at the age of 16, becoming the youngest player to achieve this feat. He then went on to secure an astonishing nine consecutive national titles until 1979, showcasing his consistent dominance in India.

His international breakthrough came in 1978 when he clinched the men's singles gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Edmonton, Canada. The following year, he further asserted his prowess by winning both the Danish Open and the Swedish Open, signalling his readiness to challenge the world's elite. Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal's 'Beggar' Video Goes Viral on Instagram.

The Historic All England Victory

The pinnacle of Padukone's career arrived in 1980 when he made history by becoming the first Indian to win the coveted All England Open Badminton Championships. Held at Wembley Stadium in London, Padukone defeated Indonesia's two-time defending champion Liem Swie King in the final with a commanding score of 15-3, 15-10. This monumental victory not only catapulted him to the World No. 1 ranking but also put Indian badminton firmly on the international map.

Following his All England triumph, Padukone continued his stellar run, winning the inaugural Alba World Cup in October 1981 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He also secured a bronze medal at the 1983 IBF World Championships in Copenhagen, further solidifying his status as one of the world's best.

Legacy Beyond the Court

Padukone retired from competitive badminton in 1989 but remained deeply involved in the sport's development. He served as the chairman of the Badminton Association of India for a short period and later coached the Indian national badminton team from 1993 to 1996. In 1994, he co-founded the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bangalore, an institution which has since been renamed the Centre for Badminton Excellence and has nurtured numerous national and international champions.

Recognised for his immense contributions, Padukone was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1972 and the prestigious Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honours, in 1982. He is also a co-founder of Olympic Gold Quest, an organisation dedicated to promoting Olympic sports in India. Prakash Padukone's legacy continues to inspire generations of badminton players, marking him as a true pioneer and the 'Gentle Tiger' of Indian badminton.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).