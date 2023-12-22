PV Sindhu features among the top 25 highest-paid female athletes in the year 2023. The ace Indian shuttler, who had earlier occupied the 12th spot and had even entered the top 10 of this annual list, has earnings of $ 7.1 million and she jointly occupies the 16th spot in this list alongside star American gymnast Simone Biles. The 28-year-old has had an underwhelming year where she faced opening-round defeats on three occasions on the BWF World Tour. Sindhu's poor performance led her to attain her lowest ranking in a decade when she slipped to 17th place in July this year. Sports Ministry Confirms Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty to Receive Khel Ratna Award, Mohammed Shami and 25 Other Athletes to Be Honoured With Arjuna Award.

But she continues to be among the top 25 in this list of highest-paid women athletes. As per a report by Forbes, she has entered into partnerships with 'American Pistachio Growers' and also 'Centuary Mattress'. Sindhu showed signs of form in the Artic Open 2023 where she went down to China's Wang Zhi Yi in the semifinals. At the Denmark Open, she had a heated match with Carolina Marin, a contest which the Spaniard won. 'As My Shuttle Soared at 565 Kmph...’ Star Shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Shares Heartwarming Video of Father Unboxing His Guinness World Record for Fastest Hit by a Male Player in Badminton.

Sindhu is 16th in this list which is led by none other than Iga Swiatek. The number 1 ranked women's tennis star, who is just 22, has had a remarkable 2023 where she ended up winning the WTA Player of the Year for a second consecutive time. With earnings of $23.9 million, Swiatek is at the top and is followed by China's Freestyle Skier Eileen Gu, who has had earnings of $22.1 million. Tennis stars Coco Gauff ($21.7 million), Emma Raducanu ($15.2 million) and Naomi Osaka ($15 million) make up the top five.

