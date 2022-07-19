Indian shuttlers will be back in action as the BWF Tour 2022 continues with the Yonex Taipei Open 2022. The competition will be played from July 19, 2022, to July 24, 2022, at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium in Taipei. A number of stars from the country will be in action except for the 2022 Singapore Open winner PV Sindhu as the event returns after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Yonex Taipei Open 2022: List of Indian Badminton Players in Action.

London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist and former Taipei Open champion, Saina Nehwal, will lead the Indian contingent in this competition. She will be one of the favourites to win the tournament in the absence of PV Sindhu. Malvika Bansod, Parupalli Kashyap and Mithun Manjunath will all be in action.

Why is PV Sindhu Not Playing in Taipei Open 2022?

PV Sindhu has been sensational this year as she has won three titles so far. The 27-year-old captured wins at the Syed Modi International, the Swiss Open and the Singapore Open. PV Sindhu Wins Singapore Open 2022: A Look At Titles Won By the Indian Shuttler This Year.

The Indian shuttler is coming fresh off a title victory at Singapore Open, her first ever in a Super 500 series and at the venue. However, the 27-year-old will not be aiming to replicate that feat in Taipei as she has decided to skip the event.

PV Sindhu is one of the badminton stars representing India at the Commonwealth Games starting later this month. She has won two silver at the quadrennial showpiece and has a great chance of winning gold for the very first time.

The 27-year-old has decided to not take part in the Taipei Open and take that time in preparation for the Commonwealth Games 2022 which will be played in Birmingham from July 28, 2022 onwards.

