The Formula 1 World Championship is set to return this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit, following the long winter break. Although the 2024 season does not bring about any new car designs or drivers, fans can still look forward to a record-breaking 24 races, including three in the U.S. alone, similar to the 2023 F1 season. F1 2024: Loose Drain Cover Stops Formula One Testing for Second Day in a Row at Bahrain International Circuit.

The Bahrain International Circuit has been a permanent feature on the F1 calendar for the past few years and has hosted the opening round for three consecutive seasons. The track measures 3.36 miles and is known for its abrasive surface and 15 corners, including two DRS Zones. The Circuit is situated on a former camel farm in the desert area of Sakhir. To prevent sand from blowing onto the track, the surrounding desert area is sprayed with a sticky adhesive substance.

After an eventful January and February, all eyes will be on Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who won his third World Championship last season with a win in Bahrain GP last year. Mercedes has performed well in testing and also in the lap time in practices. Mercedes' number one racer Lewis Hamilton will be aiming for his record eighth title in his last season at Mercedes. He will be joining Italian Giants Ferrari in 2025.

When is the 2024 Bahrain GP Main Race? Know Date, Time & Venue?

The Opening race of the season – the Bahrain Grand Prix will commence on March 2nd 2024. Bahrain International Circuit is the venue for the inaugural race of the F1 2024 season. The race start time is 08:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Alpine Drivers Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon Slightly on Back Foot, Realistic About Prospects for F1 2024 Season.

Where to Watch Live Telecast Of 2024 Bahrain GP Main Race on TV?

F1 races has a massive fan following around the world and India is not left behind. Sadly, the F1 races in the 2024 season will not be broadcast in India due unavailability of broadcasters.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of 2024 Bahrain GP Main Race?

But fans can watch the 2024 Bahrain GP live on OTT platforms. The 2024 Bahrain GP live streaming will be available on FanCode App with subscription fee.

