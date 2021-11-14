With the 2021 F1 season entering its final phase, the action moves to Sao Paulo for the first time in two years as the battle for the Championship intensifies between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Brazilian GP 2021 main race will be held on November 14, 2021 (Sunday) at the Interlagos Circuit in Sao Paulo. Meanwhile, fans searching for Brazilian GP 2021 main race live streaming can scroll down below. Lewis Hamilton Disqualified From Brazil Grand Prix 2021 Qualifying Due to Technical Infringement on Car.

The action has been relentless over the week at the Brazilian GP as Lewis Hamilton, who finished first in qualifying, started last in the sprint race due to technical infringement and will be placed 10th in the main race following his penalty due to engine change. Meanwhile, Hamilton’s Mercedes colleague Valtteri Bottas starts in pole position for the race while Dutch racer Max Verstappen will be in second place. Max Verstappen Fined 50,000 Euros for Touching Lewis Hamilton’s Car After Brazilian Grand Prix 2021 Qualifying Round.

When is the 2021 Brazilian GP Main Race? Know Date, Time & Venue

The action at the 2021 Brazilian GP will be held at the Interlagos track in Sao Paulo. The main race is scheduled to begin on November 14, 2021 (Sunday) and has a start time of 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast Of 2021 Brazilian GP Main Race on TV?

Star Sports network are the official broadcasters of F1 in India and will be telecasting the races on its TV channels. So fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the 2021 Brazilian GP main race on their TV sets.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of 2021 Brazilian GP Main Race?

Dsiney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform will be streaming F1 for its fans in India. So interested can tune into Disney+ Hotstar App or website to watch 2021 Brazilian GP main race live streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2021 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).