The British Grand Prix 2021 is here to enthrall Formula 1 fans. The Free Practice Session 1 and the Qualifying Round will be held later today at the Silverstone circuit. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the match. But before that let's have a look at the preview for the race. So this is the first time that Formula 1 has introduced the Sprint Race which will be held on Saturday. The results of the grid for the main race will be based on the Sprint Race. Max Verstappen Promises an Exciting Weekend at British GP 2021, Shares a Post On Social Media.

The order for the Sprint Race will be decided by the results of the Qualifying round which will be held today after the Free practice session. The winner of the Sprint Race will be recognised as the polesitter for the British Grand Prix. The Silverstone Circuit has a length of 5.891km. The drivers will have to complete 52 laps for the main race. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details and timings for Free Practice Session 1 & Qualifying Race.

When Is British GP 2021, F1 Free Practice Session 1 & Qualifying Race Main Race? Know Date, Time and Schedule

British GP 2021, F1 Free Practice Session 1 & Qualifying Race will take place at the Silverstone Circuit in UK on July 16, 2021 (Friday). The practice session will be held at 7:00 pm IST and Qualifying Race at 10.30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of British GP 2021, F1 Free Practice Session 1 & Qualifying Race on TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of F1 races in India and will be streaming the British Grand Prix 2021 race live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of British GP 2021, F1 Free Practice Session 1 & Qualifying Race.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of British GP 2021, F1 Free Practice Session 1 & Qualifying Race?

Those unable to watch the F1 race on TV can turn to online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports will provide the British GP 2021 live streaming for its fans in India. So fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the race online.

