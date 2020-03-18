CM Punk Wants Either Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan or John Cena As Opponent to Make WWE Return

CM Punk (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Fans of CM Punk could cheer themselves up as the man himself indicated that the door for his return to WWE is not 100% shut. If given an opportunity to wrestle against Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan or John Cena, he would definitely love to step back in the ring again. CM Punk is currently associated with WWE through a television programme Backstage on FOX. The wrestler takes makes his appearance in the show quite often since November, 2019.

While speaking to Swings & Mrs a broadcast show on Twitter, CM Punk said that if the money was right and the idea was to wrestle Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, or John Cena he would be down to hear them out. CM Punk recently was involved in a conversation with fans on Twitter, where he clearly stated that he never begs WWE for his return. When a fan expressed disappointment for Edge as he will be fighting his first match in 9 years without an audience as WrestleMania 36 will take place behind closed gates at Performance Center. To this, CM Punk trolled WWE by saying that it is a good way by not getting Roman Reigns 'boeed' by the audience and at the same time nobody chants for him.

CM Punk Trolls WWE With His Reply to Fan

feel for Edge though, first single's match in 9 years...weird times — Gavin Lloyd Branch (@Gavlarr88) March 16, 2020

CM Punk Never Begs WWE

I’m not the one texting begging for a match with me at mania. 👀 — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 16, 2020

CM Punk Speaks About His Return at Swing & Mrs

Watch today's entire show LIVE on Twitter as we are joined by guests @CMPunk and @MaitlandWard! https://t.co/zjMC8MQ9qJ — Swings & Mrs. (@SwingsAndMrs) March 17, 2020

As of now, it is a bad time for WWE just like other sports organisation. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, they will be incurring huge loses by hosting WrestleMania 36 without an audience. As far as CM Punk return is a concern, there is a possibility, but when, we can't predict that. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more news and updates from WWE.