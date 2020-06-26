Over the past few days, many players of the Pakistani cricket team have been tested positive with COVID-19. This proved to be quite a rude shock for the Men in Green as they will soon be playing against England and with 10 players like Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz were the ones who were tested positive and this surely did not go down well with Inzamam-Ul-Haq who slammed the PCB medical staff for the same. Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Haider Ali Test Positive for Coronavirus; Trio Part of Pakistan Squad for England Tour.

The former Pakistani skipper said that the PCB medical staff did not attend the calls by the players in the last few days which is quite a bad attitude. "My sources have told me that the PCB’s medical staff did not attend calls of these players during the past couple of days, which is a really bad attitude," said the former Pakistani skipper. Inzamam also suggested that the players who have been tested positive should have kept at the NCA and not at homes because there is enough space there. He also requested the Board to take care of the players until they are fine.

Pakistan will take on England from July 8, 2020, where the two teams will play three-match Test series. With so many players being tested positive, it would be interesting to see which player boards the flight to England. Earlier Shahid Afridi and Taufeeq Umar were the ones who were tested positive while the latter has recovered. Shahid Afridi is still recovering.

