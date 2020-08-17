As the IPL 2020 is nearing, the players have started with their practice session. Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma is one of them as he was seen sweating it out in the nets and the official account of Mumbai Indians’ have shared the video of the same on their social media handles. The official account of Mumbai Indians said that he stepped into the nets after 195 days. In the video, he was seen hitting a few shots and fortunately, they were all well-timed. So he did not look out of touch and the fans heaved a sigh of relief.

IPL 2020 Latest News Live, August 17.

Towards the end of the video, he plays a few pull shots. Rohit Sharma had been injured before the tournament of South Africa. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sharma's comeback to cricket was delayed. He was last seen in action during T20 series against New Zealand. Now, let's have a look at the video shared by the Mumbai Indians.

The IPL 2020 starts from September 19, 2020. The tournament was about to start in March 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic had forced the BCCI to call off the tournament for an indefinite period of time. The tournament will be conducted in UAE owing to a fewer number of cases. The tournament will be conducted across three stadiums i.e. Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. Most teams will be leaving by August 20, 2020.

