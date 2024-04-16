Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been a big name in the Indian Premier League whenever it comes to changing the stroke of the game with one innings. Maxwell has a strong ability to hit sixes at will and plays a lot of unorthodox shots. However, Maxwell's performance in the current edition of the Indian Premier League has not been appealing due to which he opted out from the RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 clash. RCB suffered a 25-run loss against the SunRisers after being hit for 287 runs in the first innings. Virat Kohli Runs in IPL 2024: Check Royal Challengers Bengaluru Batsman's Highest Score, Strike Rate, Batting Average and Other Stats in Indian Premier League Season 17

After the RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match, while speaking in the press conference, Glenn Maxwell reflected up on the reason behind him opting out of the clash. Maxwell stated that he went to Faf du Plessis and the coaches after the match against Mumbai Indians, and stated they it is the time that the management tries someone else. He added that it was the right time for him to take a mental and physical break and get his body in the right place. Glenn Maxwell Takes 'Mental and Physical Break' from IPL 2024, Reveals He Himself Opted Out of RCB vs SRH Clash

Top Indian Premier League Knocks from Glenn Maxwell

However, Glenn Maxwell may be in bad touch with the bat in IPL 2024, but he has played a lot of match-winning knocks in the history of the tournament. Some of them are mentioned below:

# 95 off 43 balls against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2014 for Punjab Kings

# 78 off 49 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

# 77 off 44 balls against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

# 68 off 42 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2016 for Punjab Kings

# 50* off 30 balls against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

There is always a rough patch in the career of every cricketer but that player is able to get through that phase and come back that is what matters. Glenn Maxwell is also going through the same patch, but he won't take much time to make a strong comeback.

