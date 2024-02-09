Ex-South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers on his YouTube channel claimed that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child and that is the main reason he (Virat Kohli) is spending more time with his family and has opted out of the first two Tests against England. De Villiers has now claimed that he made a mistake in adding the news of Virat and Anushka expecting their second child. Cameron Green Involved in Hilarious Banter With Suryakumar Yadav After Australian All-Rounder Posts Picture of Girlfriend Completing Masters Degree.

"Family comes first and then Cricket. I had made a big mistake on my YouTube channel. That information was wrong and not true at all. I think whatever's best for Virat's family comes first. No one knows what's happening there, all I can do is wish him well. Whatever the reason for his break, I hope he can come back stronger, better and fresh from this," De Villiers told Dainik Bhaskar.

Virat Kohli is set to miss the next two Test matches to be played in Rajkot and Ranchi against England as suggested by ESPNCricinfo. India hasn't been able to show a complete team performance against England and only the individual performances have saved them. Virat Kohli is already on leave stating a family emergency. India is yet to reveal their lineup for the upcoming third Test, scheduled to commence in Rajkot on February 15th. IVPL 2024: Chris Gayle To Lead Telangana Tigers in Inaugural Indian Veteran Premier League.

It is still unknown that will Kohli take part in any of the remaining Tests against England. There are no official updates from Virat Kohli or his family. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) too has not made any further comments on Kohli's absence since that statement, which said: "Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasised that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2024 11:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).