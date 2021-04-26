The IPL 2021 is going on quite well so far. However, in the background, we have the increasing number of COVID-19 cases which have rattled the country. The players, support staff and others live in a big bubble to avoid getting in touch with any kind of disease. But a few of them have pulled out from the tournament due to various reasons. Last night, Delhi Capitals announced that Ravichandran Ashwin has pulled out of the tournament as he wanted to spend time with his family. Even Delhi Capitals has supported Ashwin in his decision. IPL 2021: Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson to Return to Australia for Personal Reasons, Confirm RCB.

Delhi Capitals posted a tweet on social media and said they are with him in the decision he had taken. Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson from the Royal Challengers Bangalore are the ones who pulled out from IPL 2021. As per Cricket Australia, the decision was taken keeping in mind the number of COVID-19 cases in India. Now, we bring to you a list of players who have pulled out of IPL 2021 in a tabular format.

Player Country Franchise Adam Zampa Australia Royal Challengers Bangalore Kane Richardson Australia Royal Challengers Bangalore Andrew Tye Australia Royal Challengers Bangalore Ravichandran Ashwin India Delhi Capitals Liam Livingstone England Rajasthan Royals Josh Hazlewood Australia Chennai Super Kings Mitchell Marsh Australia Sunrisers Hyderabad Josh Phillipe Australia Royal Challengers Bangalore Mark Wood England Former Chennai Super Kings

A report had also stated that many players from Australia could withdraw from the tournament with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

