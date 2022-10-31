After losing to South Africa in their last match, India now find themselves in a tricky spot at the T20 World Cup 2022. They are placed second in Group 2 standings and are favourites to make it to the next stage of the competition. But after the Proteas defeat, the Men in Blue need to win both their remaining matches, which are against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe on November 2 and November 6, respectively to ensure semifinal qualification. However, that is not the only thing that India have to worry about. Many games in this T20 World Cup, especially those in Group 1, have been affected by rain, with them being washed out without a ball being bowled. So will rain play any role in the India vs Bangladesh clash on Wednesday, November 2? Virat Kohli and Team India Reach Adelaide Ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 Clash With Bangladesh

Unfortunately for cricket fans, especially those of India and Bangladesh, there is a major rain threat looming large over this game, which is to be played at the Adelaide Oval. A washout would mean that both teams will share points, which can become trickier for India in the semifinal qualification scenario. Should India end up losing by DLS method if the game is interrupted, it would be a big blow for the Men in Blue in their quest for the semifinals. Rain might even interrupt the preparations for both India and Bangladesh, with a 100% chance of showers on November 1, a day before the match.

Adelaide Weather on November 2:

Adelaide Weather on November 2 (Source: Australian Government Bureau of Meteorology)

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Australian Government, there is a 60% chance of showers on Wednesday, November 2, especially in the evening, when the match would be played (6:30 pm local time). The conditions would be overcast and both India and Bangladesh would have an eye on the weather during the match.

But fans would hope that it does not rain at all during the match. There was a rain threat looming over the India vs Pakistan contest at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23 but thankfully, there was no downpour, although the conditions were overcast all throughout the game.

