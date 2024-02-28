AFG vs IRE Live Streaming Online: Afghanistan and Ireland meet in the one-off Test match. The Test match takes place at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi. The match was initially scheduled to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium but was shifted to other venue to accommodate some local event. The AFG vs IRE Test match will begin at 11:30 AM as per Indian Standard Time. For SL vs AFG live streaming online and live telecast in India details you can scroll down. Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande Become Only Second Number 10 and 11 Pair in History of First-Class Cricket to Score Centuries, Achieve Feat in Mumbai vs Baroda Ranji Trophy 2024 Quarter-final.

Afghanistan are likely to hand dashing opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz the Test debut. The hosts will be without ace spinner and senior player Rashid Khan. It is going to be an exciting one-off Test between the equally matched teams.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Afghanistan vs Ireland Test Match 2024?

Eurosport network has the broadcast rights of the Afghanistan vs Ireland 2024. The AFG vs IRE Test match live telecast will be available on Eurosport channel in India. For AFG vs IRE live streaming details you can scroll down.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Afghanistan vs Ireland Test Match 2024?

While Eurosport holds the broadcast rights of AFG vs IRE, the live streaming online of one-off Test match will be available on FanCode mobile app and website. To Watch AFG vs IRE live streaming fans need to have a subscription of the OTT platform.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2024 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).