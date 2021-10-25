Afghanistan would go up against Scotland in a Group 2 Super 12 stage encounter at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday, October 25. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Scotland have turned out to be a surprise package in the competition so far as they passed through to the Super 12 stage unscathed, winning all their Round 1 matches and are looking dangerous, as they are gearing up for taking on Afghanistan. The latter, now captained by Mohammad Nabi, has also shown that they are here to give a fight, performing well in their warm-up matches, which included a win over defending champions West Indies.AFG vs SCO, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI

The Sharjah pitch, as seen in the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match earlier, would offer value to the batsmen and with the ball coming onto the bat, a total of around 150-160 could turn out to be a challenging one. But both sides have some big hitters and hence, this match can even turn out to be a high-scoring one.

Afghanistan vs Scotland clash in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 25, 2021 (Monday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). AFG vs SCO Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 17

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch Afghanistan vs Scotland match telecast on their TV sets.

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch Afghanistan vs Scotland match online.

