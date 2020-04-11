After Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina Gets Hair Cut From His Wife Priyanka Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pic)

Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: Twitter)

A few days back Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli got a haircut from his wife Anushka Sharma. Now, Suresh Raina has also joined the bandwagon and got his hair done by his better-half Priyanka. The southpaw took to his official Twitter account and shared the picture of his new hair-style. The Chennai Super Kings-star also thanked his wife for helping him as he wasn’t able to wait to go salon after the COVID-19 lockdown gets over. Nevertheless, the 33-year old is looking quite stylish in his new look and one can say that Priyanka has done a good job. Virat Kohli New Hairstyle: Anushka Sharma Gives Indian Cricket Team Captain Haircut.

“I could not wait any longer, thanks for helping me @PriyankaCRaina #haircut #doityourself,” wrote Raina while sharing the picture on the micro-blogging website. All the salons and parlours are closed due to the shutdown in the country. Thus, people are not able to groom their hairs. However, the likes of Raina and Kohli are certainly inspiring their fans to cut their hair at home. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at Suresh Raina’s latest hair-style. Suresh Raina Works Out With Kids at Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Watch Adorable Video.

View Post:

Ever since the lockdown was imposed in India, many Indian athletes became more active on social media than usual and Raina is no different. The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer has been frequently sharing his workout videos and other daily-life activities with his fans.

Raina’s next assignment was scheduled to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he represents CSK. However, dark clouds are looming over the start of the tournament and speculations are that the gala T20 tournament is set to get called off.