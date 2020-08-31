Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is under three weeks away. Teams have landed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and have begun their preparations for the upcoming season. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players are yet to hit the ground after two of their cricketers along with few members of support staff tested positive for COVID-19. The CSK players have been put in extended quarantine and are confined to their hotel rooms. IPL 2020 Player Update: Ravindra Jadeja Hilariously Trolls a Netizen After A Social Media User Questions Him About the Photographer.

The CSK players are keeping up with their fitness by working out in their hotel rooms. CSK’s batsman Kedar Jadhav took to Twitter and posted a motivational video of him working out. “On the path of excellence - you find 1000 excuses to let go, but only 1 reason to hold on. The choice is YOURS!” he wrote. Suresh Raina Labelled 'Prima Donna' by CSK Boss N Srinivasan After Southpaw Pulls Out of IPL 2020 Abruptly!

Here’s Kedar Jadhav’s Post

On the path of excellence - you find 1000 excuses to let go, but only 1 reason to hold on. The choice is YOURS ! pic.twitter.com/PLx4iyem0A — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) August 29, 2020

Jadhav has been an important member of the CSK team. Not just with his batting, he has proven useful with his bowling skills as well. The batsman happens to be one of the experienced players in the team. Now that Suresh Raina has pulled out of IPL 2020, he will have added responsibility. Last season, due to injury Kedar missed the playoffs.

