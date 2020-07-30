The anticipation for the upcoming season of the IPL 2020 is growing by leaps and bounds. Now ahead of IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders share a video of Harry Gurney sweating bowling in the nets. The video of the same was shared on the official account of the KKR. The video was played with this zesty track from 'Mary Kom'. The movie features Priyanka Chopra who essays the role of Indian boxer Mary Kom. "Packing a punch 👊🏻 with every ball 😉 No backing down 🔥@harrygurney #KKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #IPL2020 #feelkorboreelkorbo #feelkaroreelkaro," read the caption of the clip on social media. IPL 2020 Update: UAE to All Set to Host Indian Premier League 13; Franchises Give Green Signal, Says Report.

Ever since the dates for IPL 2020 have been announced by the IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel, the franchises have been active on their social media accounts and a looking forward to the season which is expected to start from September 19 and will end on November 10. For now, check out the video shared by the Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla owned franchise below:

The tournament will be held in UAE owing to the fewer number of coronavirus cases in the country. The BCCI is all set to meet up with the franchises on August 1, 2020, to chalk out the plans for the IPL 2020. As per a few reports, the franchises have been asked to leave for UAE by August 20, 2020.

