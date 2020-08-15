Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli continues to train hard in gym ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The talismanic batsman has frequently been posting his workout videos, giving fitness goals to his fans. Recently, Kohli took to his Instagram story and expressed his love for training again. The 31-year-old shared a picture from his gym session in which he can be seen smiling and satisfied with his workout. “Good training sessions make me happy,” wrote the RCB skipper while sharing the snap on the picture-sharing website. Well, Kohli certainly looks in a great frame of mind and one can expect him to fire in IPL 2020. RCB Captain Virat Kohli Continues to Work Hard on his Fitness.

Kohli has been very active on social media during the Coronavirus-induced lockdown and is continuously updating his fans with his daily-life activities. A couple of days ago, he shared a fun video with his wife Anushka Sharma in which the couple made some exciting revelations. Kohli might not have played professional cricket since long. However, he looks determined and confident to smash the bowlers in the marquee tournament which will get underway in UAE on September 19. Meanwhile, let’s look at Kohli’s pic from his training session. RCB Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Led by Virat Kohli.

Despite being a star-studded team, RCB haven’t been able to lift the IPL title even once in the last 12 seasons. However, Kohli and Co will like to end the drought in UAE. Also, many cricket experts like Aakash Chopra and Brad Hogg have also backed RCB to lift the title. So, it will be interesting to see if Kohli will finally be able to lift the cup or will fall short again.

