Former Indian Cricket team all-rounder Ajay Jadeja turns 50 years old on February 1, 2021. He is a well known Indian cricketer as he has helped India win many matches at home as well as overseas. Jadeja was a regular member of Indian cricket team from 1992 to 2000 where he played 15 Test matches and 196 ODIs. Ajay Jadeja is remembered for his hitting abilities and quick finishes. On the occasion of Ajay Jadeja's birthday, we will share with you five interesting facts about former Indian all-rounder. Ajay Jadeja Hilariously Trolls Ravindra Jadeja Over an Ice-Pack on the Shoulder After India vs Australia 3rd ODI, Indian Spinner Comes up With a Hilarious Response (Watch Video)

Ajay Jadeja was born on February 1, 1971, in into a Nawanagar Royal family, Jadeja’s relatives include K. S. Ranjitsinhji and K. S. Duleepsinhji after whom the Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy are named after. Jadeja made his Test debut against South Africa in November 1992. The former Indian all-rounder made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka during World Cup 1992. To his bad luck, both his ODI and Test debut was ruined as rain played spoilsport. Now let us take a look at some lesser-known facts about Ajay Jadeja.

Five Interesting Facts About Ajay Jadeja

1. Ajay Jadeja will always remain famous for his match-winning cameo against Pakistan in the quarter-final of World Cup 1996. Jadeja made 45 off just 25 deliveries as the Indian team total reached 287 in 50 overs. The all-rounder smashed 40 runs from the final two overs by Waqar Younis.

2. Ajay Jadeja has also led the Indian side in 13 ODIs between 1997 to 2000. Out of the 13 matches, India won 8 while losing 5 games under his captaincy.

3. Ajay Jadeja has also featured in Bollywood movies. The most famous one was Khel in 2003 where he acted alongside Sunny Deol and Sunil Shetty. He also played a cameo role of commentator in Kai Po Che.

4. Ajay Jadeja was banned for five years on the ground of the match-fixing scandal in the year 2000. The ban was later quashed by the Delhi High Court on 27 January 2003, making Jadeja eligible to play domestic and international cricket.

5. Ajay Jadeja played his final first-class match at the age of 42 against Vidarbha in Nagpur where he led the Haryana side and scored 33 and 7 runs respectively.

Ajay Jadeja memorable moment with the ball was when he took three wickets in the same over against England at Sharjah in 1999. Ajay Jadeja is nowadays mostly seen giving commentary during Indian Premier League matches. We at LatestLY wish Ajay Jadeja a very Happy Birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2021 11:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).