Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja were blazing guns for India in the ongoing Test match against Australia which is currently underway at the MCG. However, Ajinkya Rahane was adjudged as run-out by the umpire and the dismissal gave you a feeling of De Ja Vu as the stand-in skipper’s bat appeared to be on the line when the replays were shown. But Rahane was not given a benefit of doubt, unlike Tim Paine who survived a controversial run-out on the day one of the game. Now, this surely did not go down well with the netizens who lashed out at the umpires for the decision. Tim Paine Survives Controversial Run-Out During India vs Australia Boxing Day 2020 Test; Wasim Jaffer, Shane Warne and Others Criticise Third Umpire.

The netizens took to social media and questioned the decision of the umpire. While a few of them labelled the umpiring as bias, the rest said that it was quite unfair to have sent Rahane back to the pavilion without having the benefit of doubt. What baffled the netizens was that the umpire did not ask for another angle and the stand-in skipper made way to the pavilion the way he did for Tim Paine. This happened in the 112th over when Ravindra Jadeja was trying to complete his half-century but was not able to do so. Ajinkya Rahane decided to help his partner with a risky run and helped the Indian all-rounder get to the 50-run mark.

Now check out the video of the incident and the tweets by netizens.

"The third umpire has got a shot here of the separation point and the bat on the line." Simon Taufel explains the difference between Paine being not out on Day 1 and Rahane being out today #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/b8UBQBDLDk — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 28, 2020

It’s simple: it’s called biased umpiring. — Prazzo (@Prazzo84) December 28, 2020

That should have been NOT OUT on the basis that the Australians did not appeal alone. I, for the life of me, can't see the difference b/w this and NOT OUT run out yesterday. — Goody HOW (@Mayella09476043) December 28, 2020

The difference between this and the Paine run out is that the bails are dislodged when Rahane is on the crease line. For Paine, the bails dislodged inbetween frames and it was much more ambiguous — Hayden Doumergumedov (@HDoumergue) December 28, 2020

India made 326 runs in the first innings and the home team has come on to bat. As of now, the Australians have lost Joe Burns on the score of 4 runs. Stay tuned to the page for more updates on the match.

