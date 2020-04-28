Ajinkya Rahane Walks Down Memory Lane, Revisits Well-Spent Times With Loved Ones Amid Lockdown!

Ajinkya Rahane (Photo Credits: Twitter/@ajinkyarahane88)

With sporting events across the globe either suspended or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, sports personalities have taken to social media to pass their time and keep themselves busy. Many have also started doing live Instagram sessions with fellow members from the sports fraternity to engage with the fans and entertain them. India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane too have been keeping his fans updated about his daily whereabouts with regular updates on social media. Recently, Rahane uploaded a picture of himself passing his time by walking down the memory lane and revisiting some old pictures with his family and friends. Jasprit Bumrah Shares Video of His ‘Batting Heroics’ During Gujarat vs Goa 2017 Vijay Hazare Trophy Match After Yuvraj Singh Mocked Pacer’s Batting Skills.

“Revisiting some good old memories with family and friends through photos,” Rahane captioned a picture of himself. In the picture, the 31-year-old can be seen using his phone as he sits on a bed. The right-handed batsman was perhaps scrolling through some old pictures on his mobile and revisiting memories with his loved one. Chris Gayle Blasts Ramnaresh Sarwan, Says ‘You Are a Snake and Worse Than Coronavirus’ (Watch Video).

Ajinkya Rahane Walks Down Memory Lane

Revisiting some good old memories with family and friends through photos. Who’s the one with whom you have your best photos and memories? pic.twitter.com/bqCYAVE4Xj — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 28, 2020

Rahane is currently in self-isolation with his family in Mumbai and was perhaps missing his loved ones and friends. He also asked his fans about their opinions “Who’s the one with whom you have your best photos and memories?”

Meanwhile, the Indian Test vice-captain was last seen in action during India’s tour of New Zealand. Rahane played in all the three Test matches and although India were clean-swept 3-0 in the Test series, Rahane stood out as one of India’s better batsman in the series. Under normal circumstances, Rahane would have been playing for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 but the franchise T20 tournament was suspended until further notice.